COUNTDOWN BEGINS: The 9th PIMS promises to ‘redefine’ future of auto industry

The ninth Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) countdown officially began with a press conference held on 19 August at the Grand Hyatt Manila in BGC.

This year marks the ninth edition of PIMS, promising a showcase of the latest automotive innovations, cutting-edge vehicle models, and groundbreaking concept cars under the theme “Dare. Drive. The Future Redefined.”

As the premier automotive event in the Philippines, the ninth Philippine International Motor Show will spotlight the evolving landscape of the automotive industry, with a special focus on sustainability, innovation, and mobility solutions tailored to the needs of the Filipino market. BPI will also be the exclusive Auto Financing Partner of the 9th Philippine International Motor Show.

“We are grateful to PIMS for having BPI as the exclusive bank partner for several years now. This partnership provides an avenue for the auto industry to showcase what they can offer to car enthusiasts as well as the means to own the vehicle today through our suite of financial solutions,” said Dexter Lloyd Cuajotor, head of retail for loans and bancassurance.

“It is our mission in BPI to enable Filipinos to acquire their dream cars sooner rather than later.”

The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI), the organizer of PIMS, remains committed to driving the local automotive industry towards a future of advanced and inclusive mobility.

CAMPI president, Atty. Rommel Gutierrez, expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s event, stating, “This year’s PIMS embodies CAMPI’s bold vision of uniting the automotive industry and leading the way in redefining advanced, inclusive mobility for all Filipinos.”

“We are excited to showcase the innovations that will shape the future of transportation in the country.”