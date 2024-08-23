DA opens plant quarantine facility in Subic

The Department of Agriculture (DA) established a plant quarantine facility at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone to enhance the country’s biosecurity due to the risks posed by pests and diseases.

Agriculture Secretary Franciso Tiu Laurel, Jr., inaugurated the Bureau of Plant Industry's (BPI) National Plant Quarantine Services Division, which he said would improve the effectiveness of border control measures.

“The establishment of this new office holds significant importance due to its position as a prominent center for trade and logistics," he added.

Meanwhile, BPI director Gerard Glenn Panganiban said the project will facilitate the quarantine process and expedite trading activities while ensuring the safety of incoming commodities.

He added that BPI will collaborate with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) to pursue development plans that will aid in the locality`s food security.

SBMA chairman Eduardo Jose Alino welcomed the BPI initiative, which, he said, will assure trading partners that they meet the country's sanitary and phytosanitary requirements.

The establishment of the P2 million facility began in 2018 but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its construction resumed in 2022, according to the DA.