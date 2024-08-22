ENVIRONMENT

Loyzaga addresses Manila Bay reclamation concerns at APMCDRR 2024 media launch

WATCH: Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, currently the chair of the Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) 2024, addresses a question about whether the recent massive floods are connected with the reclamation in Manila Bay. During the media launch of the upcoming APMCDRR, hosted by the Philippines at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on Thursday, 22 August 2024, she also shares details about their agency's ongoing cumulative impact assessment of Manila Bay and its potential impact. The APMCDRR is a biennial multi-stakeholder event organized by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction. | via King Rodriguez