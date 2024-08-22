ASF vaccine subsidy for small hog raisers eyed

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Thursday that it is now looking at subsidizing the vaccine against African Swine Fever (ASF) for small hog raisers.

This, as Vietnam-procured ASF vaccines are expected to be sold between P400 and P500 per dose, which, according to some hog stakeholders, might be too expensive.

“We have discussed that with the DA. It depends on the availability of FDA (Food and Drug Administration) funds because we have a lot to spend, especially on repopulation. [A] billion is allocated there,” Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Swine and Poultry Constante Palabrica said, explaining the action aims to increase the number of pigs in the country.

He said that subsidizing the ASF vaccine for small hog raisers is now being studied by the DA.

“Yesterday I came from the FDA, and we fixed the system to speed up vaccines’ entry here. Because that's a law of supply and demand---when there are many vaccines approved by the FDA for modified release, it will lower the price. We also aim to lower the price of the vaccine,” he said, further ensuring that the ASF vaccines to be approved will be safe and effective.

Palabrica, however, said that the possible vaccine subsidy will only be given to backyard hog raisers and will not include big swine producers.

He said that, currently, four to five manufacturers have applied for the ASF vaccine in the country: from the USA, Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Data from BAI shows that as of 8 August, ASF had already affected 11 regions, 22 provinces, 64 municipalities, and 251 barangays.