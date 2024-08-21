Nine Lives to test mettle at MDL PH

Nine Lives is ready to take its act to the next level as it gears up for Mobile Legends Development League Season 4, which will begin on 27 August.

Composed of collegiate scene standouts Miguel “Sionnn” Alcantara, Les “Kryptonite” Parco, EJ “Awidz” Diwa, Jom “ST1NGGG” Fornis, and Eman “MZU!” Hilario, Nine Lives has secured a partnership with Fnatic ONIC PH that paved the way for its entry to MDL.

"We're excited to see how our boys stack up against the mainstays of the MDL scene,” said team owner Atty. Carlos P. Garcia.

During its time in the collegiate amateur scene, Nine Lives won multiple championships at NCAA South Mobile Legends and secured a top 4 finish at the Smart Giga Arena University Clash.

Former TNC Pro Team assistant coach John Paul Lugtu will be the squad's head coach for the upcoming MDL season.