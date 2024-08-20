Hogs seized in QC infected with ASF, says BAI

The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) confirmed on Tuesday that some hogs intercepted in Metro Manila over the weekend tested positive for African swine fever (ASF).

In a statement, the BAI said that at least two trucks were stopped at checkpoints in Quezon City and Valenzuela City on Saturday.

Laboratory results released Sunday showed 11 pigs on one of the trucks had clinical signs of ASF infection, even before blood tests were conducted.

“The pigs were condemned and buried in a central burial site as part of the disease containment measures,” the BAI said.

The remaining 38 hogs on the other truck tested negative for ASF and were allowed to be slaughtered, the agency said.

Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Swine and Poultry Constante Palabrica stressed the importance of proper permits and said animals showing ASF symptoms will be tested.

“The DA urges hog traders and transporters to comply with regulations to avoid further spread of ASF and protect the nation’s swine industry,” Palabrica said.