Manilans urged: Avail medical services

The local government of Manila on Friday has urged city residents to avail of the new services in addition to the usual health services offered for free to all residents.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna called on barangay authorities to encourage their constituents to take advantage of these services, adding that the new services include clinical laboratories, ECG, and ultrasound for pregnant women, on top of the free medicines like metformin, losartan and others.

Meantime, Manila Health Department chief Dr. Arnold Pangan said there’s no longer a need for an online appointment system for consultations and that health centers are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays to Fridays.

While walk-ins are accepted, Pangan said those who register online for appointments will also be accommodated. He added that online appointments help gather patient data for future needs and faster processing.

Lacuna encouraged residents to visit health centers to learn about the free primary health care services available.

A doctor herself, Lacuna emphasized the importance of regular check-ups to prevent illnesses.

“Prevention is always better than cure. Enjoy our health centers. Please vaccinate your children, grandchildren or pets,” Lacuna said.

“Don’t rush to the hospital, if the health center can solve your problem. They will tell you if you need to go to the hospital,” she added.

In such cases, Lacuna said the health center will refer patients to the nearest hospital.