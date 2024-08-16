Home is where the heart is

Heart admits to also playing with curtains by adding a nice curl in the shear. It creates a delicate look in an open space, summing more kinds of dimension on your house or apartment.

“Double mirrors make a big difference. Add moldings on your walls. I’m always in love with that French vibe. I’m not minimalist, but I like to be in-between. You can also play around with your furniture,” she said.

Your home has to be who you are, Heart adds. “You really have to feel at home. I love the minimalist looks on Instagram and Pinterest. But truly it’s not who I am. I try it out, but I’m not that.”

Best life unveiled

RLC Residences marked the second half of the year with the showcase of Le Pont Residences’ final tower.

Le Pont Residences, French for “The Bridge,” has connected Filipinos to an elevated lifestyle and valuable investment opportunity within the 31-hectare master-planned Bridgetowne Destination Estate in Pasig City. The premium high-rise property by RLC Residences debuted its first tower in 2023 and offers convenient city living thanks to its proximity to offices, a premium mall, and other establishments within the estate.

“In just one year and six months since launching the first tower, the net value has already appreciated by 8 percent, with current unit prices at P310K/sqm compared to the initial launch price of P286K/sqm. We are also proud to share that Le Pont Residences is actually the fastest selling property in the area since we launched the first building last year,” John Richard Sotelo, RLC Residences’ senior vice president and business unit general manager, and Robinsons Land chief marketing officer, said.

Le Pont Residences’ second tower offers efficient and generously-sized units with loggias so future residents can have enough space to attend to their everyday priorities. From one- to three-bedroom units to bi-level penthouse options in Tower 1, RLC Residences now offers executive one-bedroom and four-bedroom unit options in Tower 2 to provide more options to potential buyers who wish to experience comfortable living while maximizing space and functionality.