Finding your dream property

The Lamudi Property Fair 2024 in Cebu is bringing houses, lots, condominiums and other property options closer to property seekers in the Queen City of the South. Top developers and real estate players are also expected to attend.

The annual fair reflects Lamudi’s long-term goal of providing a one-stop platform for homebuyers and property investors. It gives live attendees access to some of the country’s most attractive properties, along with limited-time offers and exclusive discounts from participating developers.

Attendees can look forward to exclusive promos and limited-time discounts that will bring them closer to owning assets in renowned estates, residential communities, condominium developments and commercial districts. Available properties include houses and lots, lot-only properties, condominium units, rental spaces and more.

Cebu property buyers can also interact face-to-face with real estate agents for inquiries, potential site visits and homebuying advice.

The Lamudi Property Fair connects homebuyers and real estate investors with their property of choice. Participating developers will showcase prime properties, including houses, houses and lots, lot-only properties, condominium units and more.

Additionally, exploring the booths gives attendees a chance to win gadgets, appliances and other giveaways. They will also have the opportunity to speak with developer representatives and real estate agents, boosting their confidence in their property-buying decisions.

Moreover, property buyers and investors can interact with Pag-IBIG representatives throughout the three-day event to learn more about their potential assets.

The country’s biggest property expo will be held at Robinsons Galleria Cebu until August 18. Register for free at www.lamudi.com.ph/propertyfair/.