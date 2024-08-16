BAPTISM OF FIRE: TNC falls to Omega in Wolf's coaching debut

Omega Esports scored the first win of the season, following a victory over TNC Pro Team on the opening day of MPL Season 14 this Friday at Green Sun in Makati.

The match was the highly-awaited debut of shoutcaster-turned-coach Caisam "Wolf" Nopueto which turned out to be a baptism of fire as TNC fell to Omega Esports by way of a 0-2 sweep. According to Wolf, Omega caught them off guard with a surprise draft.

"We know that we are punching over our weight level," Wold told Daily Tribune.

"We are a new team, less than two months together. We were defeated by things we did not know, like the Hanzo pick for example."

TNC Pro Team has been at the bottom of the league for the last four seasons, ending each one of them at no. 8, which is the lowest placement a squad can get before being eliminated in the regular season.

And while TNC, yet again, is off to a rough start, Wolf believes that their performance is bound to get better moving forward.

"We were able to use my strength as a drafter and the team agrees," he said.

"That is the opinion that matters to me. If they are happy with the heroes they are playing, I am good with that. We have plenty to fix. We will be back."