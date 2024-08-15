Green means go – for sustainability

Canadian Manufacturing introduced a range of sustainable home linen products under the Lifestyle by Canadian brand. These offerings include bed accessories such as waterproof mattress and pillow protectors, designed to enhance sleep environments, extend mattress life and provide protection against allergens and stains. The towel collection features fabrics like Organic Cotton, USA Cotton, Brazilian Cotton, and Eco Cotton, each chosen for their sustainability, quality and comfort. The bedsheet collections offer options like Tencel Lyocell, USA Cotton, Egyptian Cotton Percale, and the new Tencel Plus blend, all crafted with eco-friendly materials to ensure a restful night’s sleep.

New Creation Manufacturing expanded its Sanggol brand, predominantly known for infants’ wear, with a new line of disposable diapers featuring a super absorbent polymer for moisture absorption, a Velcro S-type closure for a secure fit, a waterproof top sheet, a breathable film to reduce skin irritation, a leak guard and a wetness indicator. Additionally, the Hello Dolly collection introduced an antibacterial and antimicrobial line of baby and toddler apparel.

Treated with Sanitized, a Switzerland-approved finish, these garments offer protection against harmful pathogens and bacteria for up to 20 washes, with fabric specially brushed for extra softness on delicate baby skin.

These developments reflect New Creation Manufacturing’s commitment to quality, safety and sustainability across its brands.

The company also expanded its offerings with the Hello Dolly Ladies’ Wear collection, featuring versatile sleepwear designed for women who prioritize both comfort and sophistication. This collection allows customers to mix and match pieces, offering stylish options that elevate everyday loungewear.

As part of their Go Green initiatives, both companies have integrated sustainable practices into their production processes, using raw materials like Organic Cotton, Bamboo Cotton, and Tencel. Over the past five years, they have also invested in solar energy, installing solar panels that significantly reduce their carbon footprint. This investment in renewable energy supports a sustainable future and reflects the companies’ commitment to eco-friendly practices.

“Over the last several decades, we have stayed true to our name, ‘New Creation,’ by continually innovating and expanding our product offerings for both local and international markets. Our core practices continue the trend of essential wear for babies as well as expanded offerings to the market covering accessories, diapers, nursery care and ventures into children and ladies apparel. It is with our strong foundation and company culture that drive New Creation Manufacturing forward,” said Anil Daryanani, President of New Creation Manufacturing.

Founded in 1959 by Chairman Emeritus Hiro Asandas Daryanani, the companies are now led by Chairman Ravi Daryanani and his sons, Chand Daryanani and Anil Daryanani.

“For 65 years, our journey has been a testament to resilience, perseverance and innovation. From overcoming historical challenges to achieving remarkable growth, we have forged a path of strength and innovation. The success of this year’s trade show reflects our legacy and honors the clients and trade partners who have been integral to our success,” said Chand Daryanani, president of Canadian Manufacturing.

The trade show was attended by representatives from various industries and retail sectors, celebrating the ongoing commitment of New Creation Manufacturing and Canadian Manufacturing to innovation. The event honored the company’s founders and long-time clients while looking forward to a future rooted in sustainability and responsible manufacturing.