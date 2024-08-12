Manila beefs up anti-dengue efforts

The local government of Manila is intensifying its efforts to curb the spread of dengue especially during the rainy season.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has ordered a citywide cleanup drive as the city braces for a possible dengue outbreak.

All 896 barangays in the city have been directed to clean up their areas to eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites.

The mayor’s order came after the city recorded 131 suspected, probable, and confirmed dengue cases from 21 July to 9 August, including one death.

“Dengue is a preventable disease,” Lacuna said. “It’s carried by mosquitoes but can be avoided by keeping the surroundings clean. Don’t leave stagnant water around, and clean the canals where dengue-carrying mosquitoes breed.”

The mayor also urged residents, particularly children, to avoid swimming in floodwaters.