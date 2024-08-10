POC statement on issue of golf apparel

Adidas, the Paris Olympics official Apparel Sponsor of the Philippine delegation, sent an initial set of apparel for the golf team prior to the start of the competition for approval of the IOC.

Unfortunately, it was disapproved, hence the immediate change of golf apparel was sent a week prior to the opening.

Several boxes of apparel containing competition gear were sent through courier directly to Paris.

However, the French customs held the package carrying the competition gear and despite the best efforts made by the officials, the gear was not released in time.

Moreover, sets of competition gear were arranged to be produced locally in Paris. During the practice rounds, Ms. Pagdanganan wore the Adidas apparel (as shown in the photo), while Ms. Ardina wore the competition uniform during the first round (as shown).

However, during the succeeding rounds, the athletes opted to wear their personal attire with the positive impression of sporting the Philippine flag, which our Pinay athletes managed to improvise.

On the issue of corruption, first of all, the set of apparel is free from the official sponsor, Adidas. There was no monetary arrangement in the supply.

We are all saddened by the issue about the attire but we have supported our athletes unequivocally.

We have done our very best to give all our athletes everything they need to be at their best for the Olympics but there are certain things that are beyond our control.

The campaign of the Philippines has been a resounding success for Paris 2024, which only shows the hard work that the entire delegation put in. The situation that our golfers are in, although regrettable, is also an isolated case.

The Paris delegation officials and National Golf Association of the Philippines officials will always cater to the best interests of our athletes.