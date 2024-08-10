American in fatal leap from condo

A 61-year-old American national died after jumping from the 27th floor and landing on the 9th floor of a condominium along Remedios Street, Malate, Manila.

According to the Manila Police District (MPD) homicide section, the victim was a resident in the same building. He died instantly from severe injuries.

The incident was reported to the condo’s administrative office by an occupant of the condominium who heard a loud noise from the 9th floor.

In response, security personnel and building maintenance were dispatched to investigate the source of the noise. They discovered the man’s lifeless body beside a water control tank.

The incident was immediately reported to the Remedios Police Community Precinct, which then notified the MPD homicide section.

Initial information revealed that the American had been living alone in his unit since March 2023.

His body was taken to Century Funeral Homes for autopsy and safekeeping.

An investigation is ongoing to determine whether foul play was involved or if the incident was a case of suicide.