Some coastal areas in VisMin still red-tide positive

Some coastal waters in the Visayas and Mindanao regions remain positive with parasitic shellfish poison (PSP), or toxic red tide, according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

The fisheries bureau reported Friday that PSP is still present in the shellfish collected and tested from Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte; coastal waters of Daram Island, Zumarraga Island, and Cambatutay Bay in Samar; Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar; Cancabato Bay in Leyte; and coastal waters of Tungawan in Zamboanga Sibugay Province.

In addition, two bays in Samar—Irong-Irong and Villareal—also tested positive for toxic red tide beyond the regulatory limit.

Hence, all types of Acetes sp. or alamang in the aforementioned areas are unsafe for human consumption.

The public is urged not to harvest, sell, buy, or eat the said aquaculture products harvested in the infected areas.

Meanwhile, fish, squid, shrimp, and crabs in these areas are safe for consumption, provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs, including gills and intestines, are removed before cooking.