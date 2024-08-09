Overseas education easier, more affordable than you think

Studying abroad is life-changing. Tertiary education, as it is, is about transformation, character-building and self-discovery. Adding an experience that brings a new level of global and cultural awareness and appreciation provides a boost in self-confidence. But what seems to keep many from taking the leap?

Information on the process and accessibility, according to AECC Global, an expert in international education consultancy, is key to addressing hurdles in studying abroad. It is, in fact, more accessible and manageable than many people realize.

Jun Mojica, marketing manager of AECC, says, “Gaining a global edge in competitiveness and cultural literacy is not necessarily expensive. The cost of tuition fees abroad is comparable to those of leading local Philippine universities. In certain countries, the duration of study programs is shorter.”

Mojica adds that countries like Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK offer work rights to students while they study, which may help them cover living expenses and succeeding tuition fees. Students can work from 20 to 24 hours per week during term-time and unlimited hours during scheduled course breaks.

Additionally, graduates from international education providers can work up to three years after completing their programs.

When it comes to processing the students’ requirements, study abroad consultants like AECC expertly assist applicants from school selection to visa application without charging professional or placement fees.

AECC partners with more than 800 universities in 12 countries, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, offering over 110,000 courses, including vocational, undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

The comprehensive support provided by AECC Global ensures that students and their families are well-informed and prepared throughout the entire process.

Mojica explains, “Entry requirements vary depending on the course, institution and country. This can include different academic prerequisites, language proficiency tests, and application deadlines. Navigating these requirements can be complex, which is why having the guidance of experts is invaluable. They can help ensure that all necessary documents are submitted correctly and on time, increasing the chances of a successful application.”