Manila’s hot new dessert spot

Icebar, a new brand blending traditional Filipino desserts with trendy new vibes, has opened more branches in Manila to serve its growing customer base.

It offers a variety of Polar Combinations, including Polar Halo Halo, Polar Buko Pandan, Polar Banana Con Leche, Polar Rainbow Crunch and new twists like Polar Cookies and Cream.

Icebar aims to be the top-of-mind brand for shaved ice desserts, with a focus on food quality in every cup it serves.

Icebar is available at SM Bacoor, Robinsons Ermita, Robinsons Galleria and Robinsons Metro East.