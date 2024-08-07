A sweet evolution with the new ‘House of Cravings’

In the fast-paced food industry, where success is often transient, the true hallmark of a great business is its ability to endure. While new trends may attract attention initially, they often fade quickly. To remain relevant, food outlets must establish a concept that stands the test of time.
This makes Cravings’ celebration of over three decades particularly remarkable. Known for its delicious home-style cooking and delectable desserts, Cravings has proven that quality and love in cooking can create lasting success.
Cravings has built a reputation not only for its home-style dishes but also for its catering services. Cravings Catering is in demand for events of all sizes and types, regardless of location. As Cravings embarks on its 36th year, it continues to captivate both loyal customers and newcomers with an updated menu, curated products and improved catering options.
Introducing the House of Cravings
“We are reinventing ourselves. We are turning 36 this year. I started with my mom (Annie Guerrero) and used to do the baking. But over time, it’s no longer the usual format,” shared Badjie Trinidad with the DAILY TRIBUNE, reflecting on her entrepreneurial beginnings in high school, where she sold lemon squares to her classmates.
To mark this milestone, Cravings introduced the “House of Cravings” — a dessert bar and events place located on Maginhawa Street, Quezon City’s famed food district. A highlight of the House of Cravings is its monthly “Unlimited Cake and Coffee Buffet,” showcasing Cravings’ signature desserts.
Trinidad emphasized, “We want people to feel that Cravings is their home,” and there’s a lot in store. The Dessert Bar offers a delightful variety of classic cakes, including Chocolate Caramel, Devil’s Food Cake, Carrot Cake, Cherry Walnut Cheesecake, Mango Cashew Torte and Strawberry Shortcake. Seasonal specialties like Polvoron Cake and Dayap Cake add an exciting twist.
For those who love sweets, the selection includes Fudge Walnut Bars, Mango Butterscotch and Red Velvet Brownies. Freshly baked croissants and Pain Au Chocolat bring a touch of elegance, while Gelato Manila flavors and Homemade Chocolate Sauce with Bread and Butter Pudding provide irresistible combinations. The “Unlimited Cake and Coffee Buffet” also includes coffee options like Cravings Blend, Latte, Cappuccino and Frosted Java.
The House of Cravings also features savory dishes, such as Roast Beef Open-Faced Sandwich, Classic Lasagna, Monte Cristo Sandwich, Beef and Mushroom Pie and Chicken Pot Pie, all made with high-quality ingredients for a fulfilling meal.
In addition to these culinary delights, visitors can browse the curated retail area, offering unique products from local artisans. Highlights include Annie’s Kitchen’s Cashew with Kaffir Lime, Root Chips and Organic Vinegar; Chef Waya’s Baguio specialties like Strawberry Balsamic Jam and Mango Kaffir Lime Jam; and Baken’s offerings, such as Bacon Chips, Bacon Jam and Bacon Cookies. The Cravings Blend Coffee is a must-try as well.
For small gatherings, the Private Events Area of the House of Cravings can host between 10 and 50 guests, making it ideal for intimate celebrations. Guests can also visit the Catering Showroom/Tasting Room to see special setups and sample Cravings’ catering menu, which includes dishes like Classic Caesar Salad, Prawns Thermidor, Callos and Salt-Baked Salmon.
The cozy venue is perfect for art-related events, craft workshops and artistic performances, offering a welcoming atmosphere, delicious food and friendly service. Expect workshops such as rug tufting, calligraphy, painting, jewelry-making, or spoken word poetry at the House of Cravings.
During the launch event, guests enjoyed a Chocolate and Wine Pairing session with chef Philip John Golding and a Cake Decorating workshop with chef July Gaceta of CCA Manila. The House of Cravings also hosts classes by CCA Manila, the pioneering culinary school in the Philippines, where future chefs, culinarians and entrepreneurs learn to think creatively beyond recipes.