Phl reaffirms ties with Sweden

The Philippines and Sweden reaffirmed their commitment to upholding international law during a farewell call by Swedish Ambassador Annika Thunborg to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday.

Marcos stressed the importance of the partnership amid global challenges.

“It is very important to us and to the Philippines, the alliance, the coalition we are trying to form with our friends around the world,” Marcos said.

Thunborg echoed Marcos’ sentiment, emphasizing the importance of strong partnerships with like-minded countries.

“We stand firmly behind that both of our countries are latched to the international rule of law and the international rules-based system, and we are very grateful for the support that the Philippines has shown Ukraine in the situation that we see today,” Thunborg said.

Marcos thanked Thunborg for her work in strengthening Philippine-Swedish ties. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1947.