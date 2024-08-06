Manila, Munti students receive school supplies

The local government of Manila distributed bags and school supplies to approximately 10,000 school children.

Mayor Honey Lacuna thanked the parents for enrolling their kids early, and encouraging them to pursue studies. She also appealed to them to see their children through until they earn a degree and to be patient with them.

Lacuna also called on the school kids to study hard and listen to their parents and teachers at all times.

According to Re Fugoso, head of the Manila department of social welfare, the recipients of the bag donations are Kinder 1 and Kinder 2 students from various districts of the city.

The distribution was made at the Fugoso Sports Complex and in Barangay 830 located in District 6.

Fugoso added that the mayor gave the bags to the school kids ahead of the start of their classes on 19 August 2024 and each of the free bags contained a pair of rubber shoes, notebooks, pencils, a raincoat, a book, a hygiene kit and a T-shirt.

Meanwhile, the local government of Muntinlupa received almost 5,000 school supplies for the students of Muntinlupa Elementary School.

According to the local government, 4,800 Project Aral Kits and slippers were donated by the National Book Store in Festival Mall which will help the students in the city.