Man killed by own gun

A 42-year-old man died after being shot by his intended victim during a confrontation Monday night in Baseco Compound, Manila.

Police identified the fatality as Jeffrey Satol delos Santos, a delivery rider, who died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect, Macmod Saban, 28, is in police custody.

Investigators said Satol was walking when Saban approached him and pointed a gun. Satol grabbed the gun and fired multiple shots, killing Saban.

Police recovered four .45-caliber shell casings at the scene. Saban was arrested in a follow-up operation.