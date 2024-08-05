221 mothers join Davao breastfeeding promotion event

DAVAO CITY — On 4 August, around 221 mothers and their infants participated in the Hakab Na! breastfeeding promotion event held in Mati City, Davao Oriental.

Organized locally by Mati Moms, a group founded by Mrs. Rejee-Lou F. Mejia, the event is part of the international Global Big Latch On breastfeeding initiative. Mati Moms, composed of mothers from various backgrounds, actively advocates for breastfeeding and received support from the City of Mati LGU and the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental.

The highlight of the event was the simultaneous latch-on of infants by their mothers, symbolizing unity and commitment to breastfeeding. The event aimed to empower mothers as breastfeeding advocates and foster a supportive environment in Mati.

Mejia, the lead organizer, noted that before Hakab Na!, the breastfeeding rate in Mati was only 55.1 percent. It has now risen to approximately 97 percent. "Our advocacy focuses on breastfeeding as a means to counter or stop malnutrition among infants in our city. Fortunately, the rate has steadily increased," Mejia said.

The event also aimed to revive breastfeeding as a tradition amid the prevalence of formula feeding. Mothers danced with their infants to various music, and participants received care packages, appliances, and other essentials for their babies.

Representatives from the Department of Health Region 11, the Provincial Health Office, and the City of Mati Health Office attended the event. Hakab Na! 2024 not only celebrated breastfeeding but also aimed to build a strong community of empowered mothers dedicated to improving infant health in Mati City.