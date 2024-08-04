Hero’s welcome awaits Yulo

The local government of Manila has announced plans for a grand welcome parade for Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, a resident of Leveriza, Malate, Manila, as soon as he returns home.

This announcement comes after Mayor Honey Lacuna led Manilans in congratulating Yulo, who was honored with the Outstanding Manilan 2024 award.

Yulo won the Philippines’ first gold medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, triumphing in the men’s artistic gymnastics floor exercise final at the Bercy Arena on Saturday night.

The city government plans to present him with a key to the city, an award, and a cash incentive, among other honors, to celebrate his remarkable achievement.

Last month, Yulo was also recognized as an “Outstanding Manilan” during the celebration of Manila’s 453rd founding anniversary at the Metropolitan Theater.

The prestigious “Gawad Manileno” award was presented by Lacuna, Vice Mayor Yul Servo, and Manila Sports Council (MASCO) head Roel de Guzman.

Vice Mayor Servo noted that the Manila City Council, of which he is the presiding officer, is preparing to bestow further recognition upon Yulo. It is also remembered that Yulo and his brother, Karl Edrew, were previously honored by the MCC through a resolution authored by Councilor Numero Lim and Majority Floor Leader Atty. Ernesto Isip Jr., for their excellence at the Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships held in Uzbekistan on 19 May.

Yulo is only the second Filipino athlete to win an Olympic gold medal.