DA allocates P510-M for fuel aid project

To ease the impact of oil price hikes, the Department of Agriculture (DA) has allocated over P510 million for fuel assistance to local farmers.

Based on Memorandum Circular 27, a total of P510,447,000 will be used under the Fuel Assistance to Farmers Project.

Under this initiative, fuel will be extended to farmers who own or rent agricultural machinery used for crop, livestock, and poultry production and are listed in the Registry System for Basic Sector in Agriculture, which provides the agency with a systematic way of directly reaching and supporting its beneficiary farmers and fishers and serves as a reference for the targeting and monitoring of programs, activities, and projects.

Each farmer-recipient will receive a Fuel Assistance Card with fuel assistance amounting to P3,000.00, excluding the card cost of P150.

The average Dubai crude oil price, based on the Mean of Platts Singapore for one calendar month, reaches or exceeds $80 per barrel, said the agency.

“The DA, through its Bureau of Agricultural and Fisheries Engineering (BAFE) and Regional Field Offices (RFO) is authorized to deduct one and a half percent (1.5%) of the said amount for administrative and other operational expenses,” it said.

The program will be implemented in partnership with the Development Bank of the Philippines and its accredited financial technology partners.