BFAR detects red tide in VisMin waters

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) warned the public not to consume shellfish harvested from some areas in Visayas and Mindanao after testing positive for Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP), or toxic red tide.

Based on the fisheries bureau's Shellfish Bulletin No. 17 released on Thursday, shellfish from Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol, Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur, and the coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte were detected with PSP.

Likewise, the coastal waters of Daram Island, Zumarraga Island, and Cambatutay Bay in Samar; Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar; and Cancabato Bay in Leyte have also been found to have a toxic red tide that is beyond the regulatory limit.

Hence, all types of Acetes sp. or alamang in the said areas are also not safe for human consumption.

The public is urged not to harvest, sell, buy, or eat the aquaculture products gathered from the mentioned areas.

Fish, squid, shrimp, and crabs in these areas, on the other hand, are safe for eating provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs, including gills and intestines, are removed before cooking.