Fake medical practitioners fall

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) reported on Wednesday that five Vietnamese national were apprehended by its agents for allegedly practicing medicine without licenses during an entrapment operation.

Authorities identified the suspects as Thu Tra, also known as Dr. Sandra Chi; Thi Xuan Nguyen, alias Dr. Nue Ngunen; Phan Thi My Linh, alias Dr. Ngoc Li; and staff members Dang Thi Cam Ly and Pham Thu Trang.

Reports said that the suspects were brought to the Office of the City Prosecutor for inquest on charges of violating Republic Act No. 2382, the Medical Act of 1959, and Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended.

The NBI said it launched the operation after receiving reports that the suspects were engaged in illegal medical practice and malpractice as the group allegedly offered unspecified medical services for a fee which remained undetermined.

A verification with the Professional Regulation Commission confirmed that none of the suspects held a license to practice medicine in the Philippines.

The entrapment operation was carried out at Adora Beauty on Jorge Bocobo Street in Ermita.

NBI agents seized Vietnamese medicines and medical devices during the operation.