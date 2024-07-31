BFAR to aid oil spill-affected fishermen

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) will assist fishermen affected by the oil spill in Bataan following the capsizing and sinking of oil tanker Terra Nova.

As per the directive of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., the fisheries bureau is assessing damaged areas to determine assistance to be provided to affected fisherfolk.

BFAR is also coordinating with third-party laboratories to test water samples from around the sunken industrial fuel oil tanker to determine the presence of oil, grease, and harmful contaminants called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Fuel vouchers will be given to affected fishermen, according to Laurel.

“I also asked BFAR to coordinate with DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) so the agency can also give food packs to affected fisherfolk,” the agri chief added.

Likewise, dispersants will be distributed to help treat the leaked oil.

MT Terra Nova, on Thursday, 25 July, capsized and sank 3.6 nautical miles east of Lamao Point in Limay town.

Sixteen of its 17 crewmen were all rescued, while one fatality was reported.

On Saturday, 27 July, MTKR Jason Bradley also reportedly sank in the vicinity waters of Barangay Cabcaben in Mariveles, Bataan.

The ship, carrying 5,500 liters of diesel, was also found to have leaks, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

BFAR on Monday said fish samples collected from Bataan (Limay, Orion, Balanga City, and Samal) tested for taste (cooked fish), raw odor, and cooked odor all passed the sensory analysis.

No fishing ban has yet been issued over adjacent waters that are still unaffected by the oil spill.