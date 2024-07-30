Drug suspect arrested in Laoag buy-bust

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte – A joint drug buy-bust operation conducted by various law enforcement agencies in Laoag City led to the arrest of Jayson Corpuz, also known as "Puraw," on 30 July, 2024. The operation took place along Soriano Street in Brgy. 8.

Corpuz, 26, previously arrested for drug-related offenses and violation of the Anti-Carnapping Law, was apprehended after selling 0.9 grams of shabu to an undercover officer. Law enforcement recovered multiple items from Corpuz, including two heat-sealed plastic sachets containing 0.9 grams of shabu, a black belt bag labeled "IMMORTAL" containing a coin purse with 5.3 grams of shabu, buy-bust money, personal cash, a lighter, a vape, a Samsung cellphone, chargers, and a ring.

The confiscated drugs, totaling 6.2 grams, have an estimated street value of P42,160. Charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of RA 9165 are being prepared for filing in court against Corpuz.