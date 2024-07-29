Theft suspect nabbed at NAIA

A 30-year-old woman was arrested Sunday evening at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 as she was about to board a flight to Hong Kong.

The woman, a resident of Mangaldan, Pangasinan, was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Municipal Trial Court in Cities, First Judicial Region, Branch 3, Dagupan City, on 13 February 2023 for theft. The recommended bail was P30,000.

Joint operatives from the NAIA Terminal 3 Police Station and Manila Police District’s Barbosa Police Station 14 carried out the arrest.

The suspect was informed of her constitutional rights during the arrest, which was recorded on an Alternative Recording Device as required by the Supreme Court.

She is currently detained at the Barbosa Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.