SPD collars 58 suspects on warrant day

The Southern Police District (SPD) on Monday reported that at least 58 individuals were arrested in a 12-hour police operation across southern Metro Manila.

In a statement, the SPD said that its operatives targeted wanted individuals across its five cities, from midnight to midnight.

The operation netted nine top-most wanted persons, 23 most wanted people and 26 others sought on warrants, said SPD director Col. Leon Victor Z. Rosete.

Among those arrested were a man wanted for theft and illegal drugs who had been at large for seven years and another man who had been hiding for nearly 10 years for slightly injuring someone.

Rosete praised the public for its support and vowed to continue the crackdown on crime.