QCPD deploys over 800 officers for school kickoff

Quezon City Police District Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan announced on Monday, 29 July, the deployment of over 800 police officers to manage school zones across the city as part of Oplan Balik-Eskwela for school year 2024-2025.

To ensure a secure and orderly beginning of classes, Maranan reported that the QCPD has deployed a total of 886 PNP personnel and 757 force multipliers, including Barangay Peace Keeping Action Teams (BPATs), Barangay Tanods (village watchmen), traffic enforcers, and security guards to schools throughout Quezon City.

There will also be 117 Police Assistance Desks (PADs) established to enhance response capabilities. “This robust deployment underscores the QCPD's proactive approach to community safety,” Maranan said.

Earlier, the local government announced that 143 schools will start classes on July 29, while 15 schools will delay their openings due to Typhoon Carina.

Maranan emphasized, “This aims to provide a visible police presence in educational institutions, transportation hubs, and areas of convergence.” The initiative focuses on preventing and addressing crime incidents that could affect students, teachers, and parents/guardians, as well as assisting schools in their recovery from Typhoon Carina.

“Sa ating paghahanda para sa pagbubukas ng klase para sa SY 2024-2025, nais naming tiyakin na ang bawat paaralan sa Quezon City ay makakapasok ng ligtas at maayos. Ang Oplan Balik-Eskwela ay hindi lamang magbabantay sa mga paaralan, kundi tutulong din sa mga paaralang naapektuhan ng Typhoon Carina sa kanilang pagbangon,” Maranan added.