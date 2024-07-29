Davao Oriental hosts 1st provincial disaster resilience clinic

DAVAO CITY — The Provincial Government of Davao Oriental hosted the first Provincial Disaster Resilience Clinic which marked the culmination of National Disaster Resilience Month this July.

The event gathered children, parents, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) officers from various municipalities in the province, and representatives from numerous agencies.

Department of the Interior and Local Government Provincial Director Orle Cabaobao emphasized the importance of starting disaster resilience education at a young age, showcasing best practices, recognizing the efforts of response teams, and highlighting the different forms of heroism in disaster response.

He added that the clinic was designed to showcase the province’s best practices in disaster preparedness and highlight its DRRM assets.

“It sought to educate the youth on disaster resilience, honor the contributions of response cluster member agencies, and underscore the various roles of unsung heroes in disaster response — those who may not wear capes but play a crucial part in keeping communities safe,” he added.

The event featured a variety of demonstrations and exhibits from various agencies, including asset and resource displays and fun activities for kids.

The clinic’s highlight was the appearance of hero dog Appa, who completed a successful search and rescue mission in the landslide area in Barangay Masara, Maco, Davao de Oro.

Provincial DRRMO Assistant Department Head Francis Jason Bendulo said Governor Niño Uy’s administration prioritizes disaster preparedness and response.

“We thanked the participating agencies and their vital contributions to the province’s disaster preparedness and response capabilities,” he added.

The First Provincial Disaster Resilience Clinic is an educational and engaging event, underlining the importance of disaster preparedness in a fun and interactive manner.