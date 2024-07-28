Dead body found floating

Police are investigating the death of an unidentified man found near the Coast Guard compound in Binondo on Saturday morning.

The victim was described as between 30 and 40 years old, with a large build and height of about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches. He was wearing a gray T-shirt and a green long-sleeved shirt with the words “Toyu Construction.”

Police said that the body was discovered at 5:57 a.m. by a Coast Guard member, PO3 Jerome Rivera, according to a report from Manila Police District Station 12.

The body was brought to shore, and Manila police homicide investigators were called to the scene. The body was then taken to a funeral parlor for an autopsy.