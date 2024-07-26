Four centuries later, freemasonry still inspires Filipino men 

Freemasonry is an intellectual movement that dates back to as early as 1717 in England and spread across Europe, influenced by nationalism. The following century, in the 1800s, the rise of freemasonry started in the Philippines as a civic movement promoting fraternity and good work.

Freemasonry is a self-improvement, volunteer association that teaches moral, intellectual and spiritual lessons.

“Initially, it was my curiosity that led me to masonry,” disclosed Martin Ozaeta, who was running a poultry layer business supplying eggs to major supermarkets, fastfood chains, manufacturing and bakeshops prior to joining masonry.

“I discovered freemasonry through a good friend of mine, Kuyang Placi. We had a conversation about this brotherhood that he is a part of and because of my curiosity, I asked him more about it,” he said.

Martin’s curiosity turned into an interest and from then on, he did not expect that the simple curiosity would be something he would grow fond of.

“A simple curiosity led me to find myself becoming committed and dedicated to aspire in being a part of a brotherhood that led me to learn more about myself,” Martin shared. He started attending orientation in February 2008 and was raised to the sublime degree of master mason on 5 June, 2010.

“It made me acknowledge the true value of humility, unity, openness and other great values a man should possess. As our conversation went on and I asked him questions, he invited me to visit the Mabini-Kalaw Lodge to observe and to be oriented.”

Martin’s aspiration was not centered around gaining benefits or a title, but it was driven by personal growth in learning more from the people in the brotherhood.

His wife, Emmar, has been his strength and anchor, helping him with the other wives for special projects of the organization.

His, son, Maro, is also a mason. All children are supportive of Martin’s leadership and have been his strongest allies.

“In contrast to other organizations, masonry builds a firm and deep foundation to build better men who succumb to self-improvement, harmony, unity and being better for the society.”

Martin’s inspiration pushed him to his journey that has proven the potentials he looked forward to as it indeed made him a better man. “Like our saying in Masonry goes, ‘Good men made better.’

“My inspirations and aspirations of becoming a Mason was not only driven by the greatness of the brotherhood, but it was driven and it is still driven, by continuous self-improvement that I get from the brotherhood.”