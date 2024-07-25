LTO-NCR launches new website

The Land Transportation Office-National Capital Region (LTO-NCR) announced on Thursday the official launch of its website to improve communication and information access for residents.

In a statement, LTO-NCR regional director Roque Verzosa III said that the platform complements the existing LTO Central Office website and features regional announcements, public advisories, and an updated directory.

He added that the website specifically addresses the backlog in plate issuance, assisting vehicle owners, particularly those who bought vehicles secondhand, in locating and claiming their plates more easily.

A key feature is the Online Plate Inquiry, allowing users to search for replacement — green to white — and new motor vehicle/motorcycle plates processed at LTO NCR offices.

It also offers a Delivery Option for Replacement Plates, where clients can choose to have their plates delivered to a nearby District/Extension Office.

Verzosa reported that during the website’s soft launch last January to July 2024, over 10,000 replacement plates were issued, with more than 1,000 delivered through online requests.

He also stressed that the website’s success is a collaborative effort among all LTO-NCR offices, highlighting data collection, planning, implementation and launch.

Verzosa said that the project will reduce congestion at LTO offices by allowing online plate availability checks, freeing staff to focus on other services.

“The public is encouraged to stay informed about future LTO-NCR projects aimed at increasing service efficiency,” Verzosa said.