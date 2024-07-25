Let’s drink to a pink celebration

Provetto Rosado Sec is a delicious sparkling wine made from selected grapes from the vineyards of Valdepeñas, where warm and sunny weather predominates. An ideal drink to share with friends and celebrate day to day.

Tasting Notes: With a bright light pink color and a fine and constant bubble, it combines aromas of fruits such as strawberries, citrus flavors and exotic fruits, with a sweet texture and moderate acidity.

Origin: Castilla-La Mancha, Spain

Varietal: Tempranillo

Pairing: Ideal to accompany seafood dishes, salads, smoked salmon, oysters and light cheeses.

Alcohol: 10.5 percent