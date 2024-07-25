Eraserheads’ ‘Combo on the Run’ trailer premieres at San Diego Comic-Con

The trailer for the new documentary feature “Eraserheads: Combo on the Run” will have its world premiere on 26 July at San Diego Comic-Con. Described by Forbes as “the largest convention of its kind in the world,” Comic-Con has evolved from a specialist hub for comic books, sci-fi and fantasy into a massive multi-genre gathering since its inception in 1970.

“Eraserheads: Combo on the Run” is written and directed by Maria Diane Ventura. This will be her first feature film since 2021’s highly acclaimed Deine Farbe (Best German Feature, Berlin Festival; Best Director, International Film Festival Manhattan).

The band, composed of Ely Buendia, Buddy Zabala, Marcus Adoro and Raymund Marasigan, is currently on their “Huling El Bimbo” world tour, sweeping through cities in the U.S. and Canada. They will also be featured in an SDCC-exclusive issue of the hit Filipino-American indie comic The Legendary Lumpia Squad. A panel dedicated to the “Lumpia universe” is scheduled for 26 July, 7 p.m.-8 p.m., in Room 6 BCF of the San Diego Convention Center.

Ely, the Eraserheads’ singer and chief songwriter, will join the panel alongside Lumpia Squad creator Patricio Ginelsa and legendary artist Whilce Portacio (X-Men, Stone). He will also participate in an exclusive autograph signing scheduled for the next day, 27 July.

Known for dominating the Pinoy alt-rock scene in the ’90s and beyond, Buendia and his bandmates Raymund, Buddy and Marcus are, in a manner of speaking, considered music superheroes by fans back home and the global Filipino diaspora.

Combo first began production during the preparation for the 2022 Manila staging of “Huling El Bimbo,” a monumental gathering that offered relief to a nation still reeling from a divisive political year. The feature ultimately focuses on how this “unlikely group of disbanded punks” was able to provide healing, while ironically, they were grappling for it themselves.

“Eraserheads: Combo on the Run” is presented by Dvent Pictures and WEU and produced by Ely Buendia and Voyage Studios.

The trailer will be available to the public on 27 July on the Eraserheads’ and DVent Pictures’ official Youtube.