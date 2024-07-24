Free preventive leptospirosis treatment available in Manila health centers, district hospitals

Preventive treatment for leptospirosis will be available for free in health centers and district hospitals across Manila.

Leptospirosis prophylaxis can be accessed at the following health centers: Tondo Foreshore Health Center, Tondo Health Center, District 3 Operations Center, Belmonte Health Center, Rosario Reyes Health Center, and Lacson Health Center.

In addition, the following hospitals will also be offering free leptospirosis prophylaxis: Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center, Ospital ng Tondo, Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital, Ospital ng Sampaloc, Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center, and Sta. Ana Hospital.

University of the Philippines Manila constituents who have been exposed to leptospirosis can also receive free treatment at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH).

Students and faculty who have been exposed, such as by wading through flood waters, or infected with leptospirosis may obtain prophylaxis at the PGH Emergency Room by presenting their UPM ID.

Family members are not eligible for free treatment due to the limited supply of medicine.

Leptospirosis can be caught by wading through floodwaters or handling soil/mud/dirt after a flood, with or without visible wounds, through exposed skin.