Antipolo bishop asks prayers for affected by ‘Carina’

Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Cruz Santos on Wednesday asked the public to pray for those displaced and affected by Supertyphoon “Carina.”

In his pastoral message, Santos urged faithfuls to “turn to God and cast our eyes afresh on Him” in moments of excessive rains and floods.

“God has dominions over everything. He has authority, command, and control over all things created. Therefore, let us respond by putting our faith in God alone,” Santos said.

“Let us pray unceasingly and full of hope. Let us humbly beg our almighty God in His mercy and power to pacify the rain, drain the flood waters, and grant strength to us,” he added.

The bishop also urged the public to make the country safe and recover from the hardships brought about by the supertyphoon.

On Wednesday afternoon, “Carina” has strengthened into a supertyphoon as it's about to make landfall over northern Taiwan.