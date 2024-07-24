Agri damage due to Habagat, ‘Carina’ now P156-M

The agriculture sector has now incurred damage and losses of more than P156 million due to the torrential rains brought by the Southwest Monsoon, or Habagat, and the onslaught of Typhoon Carina.

The latest assessment of DA Regional Field Offices on Wednesday showed that production losses have been reported in rice, corn, high-value crops (HVC), and livestock, amounting to P156.79 million, affecting the livelihoods of 7,677 farmers.

The production volume loss was estimated at 1,096 metric tons (MT), damaging 8,821 hectares (ha) of agricultural areas.

Rice output remains to have the most yield losses, amounting to P145.39 million from the volume loss of 856 MT, affecting 8,596 ha of farmland.

North Cotabato had the biggest value loss, at P60 million to P80 million.

The most damage and losses to rice were in the newly planted and vegetative stages.

A total of 94 ha of HVC-planted areas, on the other hand, were affected by ‘Carina’ and Habagat, with a 219 MT volume loss amounting to P8.50 million. Oriental Mindoro incurred the highest crop losses, estimated at P4 million to 6 million.

Meanwhile, corn had a volume loss of 21 MT worth P2.85 million. The area affected was 132 ha.

The local livestock and poultry industry lost 2,323 heads worth over P80,000. This includes chicken, cattle, and swine losses.

Following this, DA will be deploying to the affected population bags of rice seeds, corn seeds, and vegetable seeds and providing cash aid through the Survival and Recovery Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, the Quick Response Fund for the rehabilitation of affected areas, and the deployment of available funds from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation.

‘Carina’ is the third tropical storm to enter the PAR this year.

PAGASA projects the typhoon to leave the PAR on Thursday morning.