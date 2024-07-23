SONA 2024 generally peaceful - QCPD Chief

Quezon City – Police District Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan declared on Tuesday that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s third State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City was generally peaceful, reflecting the effective safety and security measures implemented by the police force and the district's extensive contingency planning.

According to Maranan, the Quezon City Police District's (QCPD) comprehensive contingency plan for the SONA included the strategic deployment of personnel, the installation of checkpoints across Quezon City, and a thorough traffic rerouting plan to ease congestion around the venue.

This effort was coordinated with the Quezon City government's Law and Order Cluster, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and other related local government agencies. A total of 3,591 QC personnel were deployed, ensuring the event's peaceful conduct.

No major incidents were reported during the deployment.

Maranan thanked the various agencies and units involved in keeping the SONA secure, including the Quezon City Local Government Unit (QC-LGU) headed by Mayor Hon. Joy Belmonte, the Philippine National Police Chief P/Gen. Rommel Francisco D. Marbil, and NCRPO Regional Director P/Maj.Gen. Jose Melecio C. Nartatez, Jr., as well as the Department of Public Order and Safety, the Traffic and Transport Management Department, and the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.