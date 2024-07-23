QC solon lauds GPRA signing

Quezon City First District Representative Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde has lauded President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s approval of the Government Procurement Reform Act (GPRA), saying that the measure will ensure that government processes are efficient, effective and corruption-free.

Atayde – one of the authors of the measure -- said that the bill is an example of the forward-thinking reforms that harness the power of technology to improve governance and public service.

“Legislation must evolve with the times. The Government Procurement Reform Act ensures that our procurement processes are not just efficient, but also maximize existing and emerging technologies,” Atayde said.

The GPRA introduces the use of an electronic marketplace that would digitize the procurement of commonly used equipment. It also mandates proper market scoping, supply positioning, and provides more options for procuring entities, such as direct acquisition and competitive dialogue.

It also cuts the period of action on procurement activities from 90 days down to 60 days.

Atayde pointed out that “by introducing an electronic marketplace, the GPRA leverages digital technology to streamline procurement, reduce corruption, and ensure the responsible use of public funds.”

“This new law is about embracing technology to enhance transparency and accountability in government procurement. This is the kind of innovation our country needs to thrive," said the lawmaker.

He explained that "good governance is about more than just slogans; it's about conceptualizing and implementing smart solutions that benefit our kababayan. The GPRA, I believe, is a step towards a more efficient and corruption-free government."

“This bill should just be the beginning, as we must continue to explore and implement technological advancements that can revolutionize and significantly improve our public services,” said Atayde.