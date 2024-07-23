DepEd kicks off ‘Brigada Eskwela’ amid storm

Newly-minted Department of Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara launched the Brigada Eskwela on Tuesday despite heavy rains, signaling the start of the school year with the theme “Matatag Bansang Makabata Batang Mabansa.”

Angara, joined by DepEd Undersecretary Revsee A. Escobedo and National Capital Region director Jocelyn D. R. Andaya, kicked off the event at Mataas na Paaralang Neptali A. Gonzales.

Andaya said about three million learners have already returned to schools, stressing the crucial role of teachers in the education sector.

Meantime, Mandaluyong Vice Mayor Carmelita Abalos welcomed Angara, citing his popularity in the city due to his wife’s local roots. The city government donated 2,000 tablets and 2,000 laptops to schools and students.

Representative Neptali A. Gonzales Jr., on the other hand, praised Angara’s appointment as education secretary and recalled the lawmaker’s humble beginnings.