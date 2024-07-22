Mayor Biazon stresses importance of working together in 'Brigada Eskwela' kick-off in Muntinlupa

Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon emphasized the importance of working together beyond the opening of classes to ensure children are provided with a safe and conducive space for learning, during his speech at the ceremonial kick-off of ‘Brigada Eskwela 2024’ on Monday, 22 July.

“Sabi nga, it takes a village to raise a child. Para maisulong ang kapakanan ng kabataan, kinakailangang sama-sama tayong magtulungan," Biazon said.

The activity simultaneously kicked off in 29 public schools across Muntinlupa through the collaborative efforts of the city government offices, the Schools Division Office, Parents-Teachers Association, Philippine National Police - Muntinlupa, AFP Reservists, 1Munti Party, and the private sector.

The City Government of Muntinlupa donated cleaning supplies, while the City Health Department conducted dengue prevention activities such as fogging and search-and-destroy operations. Various offices also contributed to cleaning, gardening, carpentry, painting, and other repairs on school premises.

Mayor Biazon also signed the Commitment Wall, pledging his support for Brigada Eskwela activities, as he reiterated the importance of year-round commitment, saying, “Ang Brigada Eskwela, hindi dapat nalilimita sa opening ng classes. Ang hamon sa ‘tin, magsama-sama tayo para pangalagaan ang kabataan para maging mabubuting mamamayan.”

Education is a priority for Muntinlupa under the 7K Agenda of Mayor Biazon. More than 80,000 students are scholars in the city. Free school supplies and shoes will also be distributed before the start of the school year.