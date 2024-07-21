Valenzuela's 'Arts in the City' celebrates talented youth

The City of Valenzuela's "Arts in the City 2024" program running from 15 July to 24 August will feature free art workshops for local youth, among other events and activities.

Now in its 17th year, the program, organized by the Cultural Affairs and Tourism Development Office (CATDO), offers opportunities in visual arts, music, acting, and dance.

With around 1,080 participants currently registered, according to the city, the program includes a Visual Arts Exhibit at ValACE Malinta, running until July 27, a visual arts session with Swedish artist Camilla Öster Yu on July 24, various musical and dance recitals, and the first-ever Valenzuela Comic Con from 23-24 August.

Arts in the City began as a training for musical theater launched by former Valenzuela Mayor and current Senator Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian.