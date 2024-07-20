‘Rape suspect’ arrested in jail

Operatives of the Manila Police District (MPD) “arrested” over the weekend a rape suspect who had been evading capture for nearly nine years.

The suspect was tracked down by the police at the MPD-PS 1 custodial facility, where he is being held for other crimes.

Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jomar Alejo y Heno, also known as “Omay.”

The arrest was made based on a warrant issued by Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 29 Judge Roberto P. Quiroz. No bail was recommended for his temporary liberty while undergoing trial.

Meanwhile, MPD-PS 1 Moriones Police Station personnel arrested a scavenger carrying a homemade gun (paltik) during a midnight patrol Friday night in Tondo, Manila.

Police identified the suspect as Arnel Edoloverio y Cantunao, 26, a scavenger residing at Kalaw Street, Barangay 666, Ermita, Manila.

He was nabbed by a roving patrol police on July 19 at 12:45 a.m. along Narra Street, Brgy. 244, Tondo, Manila. Recovered from his possession was a homemade revolver, loaded with two live rounds.

The suspect will be charged with violation of RA 10591 (Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition) at the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.