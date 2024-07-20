Meralco strengthens campaign against urban blight in Makati City

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco), led by Manuel V. Pangilinan, has intensified wire-clearing operations in Makati City to proactively promote public safety.

To address urban blight concerns, Meralco conducted a four-day Anti-Dangling and Unauthorized Wire Attachments Operation from July 16 to July 19 along various streets in Barangay Bangkal. This initiative aims to maintain the integrity of Meralco’s distribution facilities and ensure the safety of residents by removing dangling wires and overloaded poles, thereby preventing fire hazards and other accidents.

“With public safety as our top priority, we will continue to conduct more operations like these with the help of local government units to ensure continuous electricity service for all,” said Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga.

Meralco regularly conducts anti-urban blight operations as part of its commitment to promoting public safety while delivering reliable and continuous electricity service to its customers.