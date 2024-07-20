'I'm on Fire'! Bruce Springsteen now a billionaire

Bruce Springsteen, famously known as "The Boss," has officially become a billionaire, with Forbes estimating his net worth at $1.1 billion.

The financial publication noted that much of Springsteen's wealth has been amassed in recent years, particularly after his major 2021 sale of his music catalog to Sony for approximately $500 million.

This sale came on the heels of his highly successful Broadway show. Currently, Springsteen is on a world tour, which is expected to continue through 2025.

According to industry tracker Pollstar, Springsteen sold over 1.6 million concert tickets in 2023, generating $380 million in revenue.

At 74, the "Dancing in the Dark" artist shows no signs of slowing down.

For decades, the "Jungleland" songwriter has been known for his music that poignantly captures the struggles of underdogs and the working class. He has sold 140 million albums worldwide, placing him among the top-selling musicians of all time.

A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Springsteen boasts 20 Grammy Awards and an Oscar. He will also be the subject of an upcoming biopic, with Jeremy Allen White of "The Bear" fame set to portray him.

Springsteen's marathon performances are legendary, with his longest show lasting over four hours, which took place in Helsinki in 2012.

Other music industry titans who have reached billionaire status include Rihanna, Jay-Z, and Taylor Swift.