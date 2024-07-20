BIR raids 2 ethyl alcohol warehouses

Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. said Saturday that the agency confiscated 390,000 liters of ethyl alcohol, with an estimate unpaid excise taxes above P700 million.

A total of two warehouses were raided by the BIR the morning of 19 July in 2 warehouses located in Balintawak, Quezon City.

“The P700 million lost in public funds due to the smuggling or non-payment of excise taxes for 390,000 liters of ethyl alcohol, could have been used by the government for its social welfare or infrastructure programs,” Lumagui said.

“Tax evaders and smugglers rob the Filipino people of a better future. The BIR commits to stopping these criminals. Expect criminal cases to be filed,” he added.

A tipster and covert surveillance of movement of company vehicles led the BIR to the location of the warehouses and its contents.

The BIR said it welcomes all informants that can help provide targets for the different enforcement teams of the agency, including that of excisable articles.