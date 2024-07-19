Remulla backs injured DoJ guard

Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Friday gave his assurance that the agency will provide an “all-out” support to the security guard who sustained a severe head injury after being attacked by rallyists.

Remulla said that his support will also be extended to the security guard’s family until justice is served.

To recall, last 18 July 2024, BAYAN Timog Katagalugan and other rallying groups rushed to the DoJ main office in Ermita, Manila to express their supposed dissent over the government’s handling of the case of BAYAN Laguna member Elizabeth Camoral, who was arrested during the infamous “Bloody Sunday” incident last year.

“The State unconditionally respects the right of the people to peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress of their grievances, however, in the name of justice and fair play, this right must end once the right of others begins,” Remulla said.

He also made an appeal to protesters to remain peaceful in demonstrations and avoid directing violence on innocent persons.

In a separate statement, DoJ spokesperson and Assistant Secretary Jose Dominic Clavano IV urged rallyists to avoid the rage rhetoric culture in protests.

“Understand what your true reason and motive why you are demonstrating, drop the anger and violence; let’s talk peacefully, convince rather than coerce,” he said.